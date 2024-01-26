The Boston Bruins will face-off against the Ottawa Senators for the first time this season as the Bruins look to bounce back from a 3-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night.

Despite currently sitting in last place in the Atlantic Division, the Senators have won four of their last six games and have picked up points in five-out-of-six.

For more on the Senators recent surge and how they match up against the Bruins, check out the video above from Bruins Face-Off Live, presented by Echostor Technology.