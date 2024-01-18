Celtics Back Rookie Jordan Walsh After Ovation In Debut Vs. Spurs

BOSTON — Celtics rookie Jordan Walsh checked into an NBA game for the first time on Wednesday night, getting three minutes of action in Boston’s 117-98 win over the Spurs, and the 19-year-old received quite the reception.

Walsh debuted in the fourth quarter, getting just one shot attempt — a missed 3-pointer — while also grabbing four rebounds. Yet, while it wasn’t anything more than a snippet of NBA action, Boston’s 2023 second-round draft selection was single-handedly responsible for creating a massive uproar in energy from the TD Garden home crowd.

“It was amazing,” Walsh told reporters postgame, per CLNS Media video. “… I feel like its a milestone in everybody’s career that they can’t wait to finally hit, and that night for me was tonight and I’m happy that I hit that milestone.”

Each time Walsh touched the ball, Celtics fans errupted in anticipation of the rookie scoring his first-career NBA points. Though, that didn’t come to fruition on Wednesday night, Walsh was still treated to a special welcoming from Celtics fans who haven’t seen the defensive specialist all season.

Playing eight games for the Maine Celtics of the G-League, Walsh has averaged 15 points with 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks. Working on building that comfort and confidence amid Walsh’s jump from Arkanasas to professional basketball is what the Celtics hope for the youngster.

“I can tell his growth from the couple of times he played at in the beginning of the year to now with his defensive communication, his rebounding and he’s starting to see how important that is,” Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said. “As far as the fans, I think they’ve been great for us all year. For them to give a kid like that support says a lot about them. I thought it was really cool.”

During NBA Summer League action in Las Vegas, Walsh got his most time with Boston, averaging a team-leading 16 points on 42.2% shooting. Now over six months later, the growth is starting to take shape and the Celtics have noticed it too.

“Obviously he’s been down in Maine, but we’ve been hearing good things,” Jaylen Brown explained. “So to see him get out there and right away show some signs of improvement, get out there and grab four rebounds. You could see he’s got some talent and he’s just working.”

Walsh still has plenty of time to earn his stripes and find his place in the NBA, even on a stacked Celtics team that hasn’t failed in utilizing whatever depth this season’s roster has to offer.