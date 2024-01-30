Any questions about the stardom of Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum are a thing of the distant past.

Tatum’s popularity has never been greater and his place near the top of the league’s player hierarchy is firmly entrenched. He has the jersey sales to prove it, too.

The NBA released its top-selling jerseys for the first half of the 2023-24 season on Tuesday and the Celtics star came in at No. 2 overall only behind Golden State Warriors sensational guard Steph Curry.

Tatum sure was shocked to see himself so high up on the list and ahead of many of the marquee players in the NBA.

“Wow this is crazy to me,” Tatum wrote on the X platform.

After Tatum, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, San Antonio Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama and Milwaukee Bucks standout forward Giannis Antetokounmpo rounded out the top five on the list.

Tatum, who will turn 26 in March, isn’t in the MVP conversation this season like he was last year, but he’s still putting together a strong campaign. He is scoring 26.9 points per game while shooting 47% from the field and averaging 8.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists to garner his fifth straight All-Star nod.

Tatum was an All-NBA First Team selection the last two seasons and will be in the conversation once again, especially with the Celtics owning a league-best 36-11 record heading into Tuesday’s matchup with the Indiana Pacers.

Tatum has shown growth throughout his seven seasons with Boston, but the jersey sales also display that Tatum’s ascension is also being recognized off the court.