Former Patriot Lauds Bill Belichick While Chastising Ravens Mistake

It was a clear teaching point of Bill Belichick during his illustrious 24-year run with the New England Patriots to protect the football at all costs, especially down by the goal line.

The Baltimore Ravens learned that lesson the hard way in Sunday’s 17-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Ravens rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers made a game-defining mistake — it was far from the only miscue Baltimore made — on the first play of the fourth quarter when he dashed for the goal line after making a reception and reached the ball out between Chiefs defenders as he dove for the end zone.

It turned into a nightmare scenario for Flowers and the Ravens as Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed knocked the ball out of Flowers’ hands and Trent McDuffie recovered the ball in the end zone.

Former Patriots running back Danny Woodhead used the play to laud Belichick’s coaching while simultaneously chastising the Ravens.

“Bill B special,” Woodhead posted on the X platform. “Never reach for end zone unless 4th down.”

Woodhead only played two-plus seasons for the Patriots from 2010-12, but clearly remembered the wisdom Belichick imparted on his teams.

Woodhead isn’t the only former Patriots running back to criticize a player reaching the ball out at the goal line during the playoffs. James White scolded Chiefs wideout Mecole Hardman for doing the same thing last week in a divisional-round win over the Buffalo Bills.

While the Patriots were conditioned to play a certain way, it’s clear their teaching points aren’t universal across the rest of the NFL.