Here’s What You’ll Pay To Attend Bill Belichick’s Potential Patriots Finale

With the New England Patriots preparing for their regular season finale against the New York Jets, the possibility remains that Bill Belichick could be entering his final game as the team’s head coach.

If this is it for Belichick, what can Patriots fans expect to pay to attend the final game of the season at Gillette Stadium?

Surprisingly, it’s a decently affordable rate in NFL standards.

Here is the get-in price as of Wednesday night for Sunday’s game as the Patriots take on the Jets, per a few major ticket outlets:

Ticketmaster: $29.81 (fees included)

SeatGeek: $49 (fees included)

VividSeats: $33 (before fees)

Stubhub: $31 (fees included)

Ticket prices for Tom Brady’s final game as a Patriot had also dropped before losing to the Tennessee Titans in the 2019 AFC Wild Card Round. While this time around obviously is not in a postseason atmosphere, there is a partial precedent for such an occasion in Foxboro.

Given how highly-priced Patriots tickets have been for decades, specifically during the championship era earlier in the 21st century, seeing tickets under $50 is definitely interesting given the potential historical context of the game.

There are some factors that should go into the decline in those ticket prices. Neither the Patriots or Jets are postseason bound, so the product on the field could impact attendance. Additionally, snow in the forecast for the matchup may also play a role in who decides to make the trip to Foxboro.

Kickoff at Gillette Stadium on Sunday is set for 1 p.m. ET.