How Bill Belichick Answered Question About Future Ahead Of Season Finale

As he entered what could be his final week as head coach of the Patriots, Bill Belichick still was unwilling to discuss his future with the franchise.

One day after New England’s 27-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 17, Belichick was asked whether he hopes to return in 2024 and whether he’s discussed the matter with team owner Robert Kraft. The Patriots will host the New York Jets this Sunday in their season finale.

“I’m focused on getting ready for the Jets,” Belichick said in a Monday morning conference call with reporters. “We haven’t played them in a long time. Been a whole season. So working on the Jets here and getting ready to go.”

Belichick then was asked whether he’s had any time to reflect on his 24-year Patriots tenure, which featured six Super Bowl titles, nine AFC championships and more victories than any other NFL team during that span.

“I’ll deal with that some other time,” the 71-year-old said. “Right now, I’ll just try to get the team ready for the Jets. Finish up the Buffalo game and continue to coach the team and try to help the players and the team play better.”

Sunday’s loss in Buffalo dropped the Patriots to 4-12 on the season. The last time they lost 12 or more games in a single campaign was 1992, two years before Kraft bought the team. They’re guaranteed to finish last in the AFC East for the first time since Belichick’s debut season in 2000 and could pick as high as second in the 2024 NFL Draft.

New England still is playing hard for Belichick — it hasn’t lost a game by more than 10 points since before Halloween and continues to play inspired defense — but didn’t come close to Kraft’s stated goal of a playoff berth this season.

It remained unclear as of Monday morning whether Kraft plans to retain Belichick in his current role, hopes to do so while restructuring New England’s personnel department or intends to move on from the future Pro Football Hall of Famer entirely.

If it’s Option 3, this Sunday’s matchup with the Jets — Belichick’s hated former team — at Gillette Stadium would be the legendary head coach’s last on the Patriots sideline.