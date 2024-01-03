Patriots, Jets Could Be Headed For Snow Game In Season Finale

Sunday could be a very weird day for the Patriots.

New England will host the New York Jets in what might be Bill Belichick’s final game with the Patriots. There also will be major NFL draft ramifications in play, with New England potentially landing anywhere from No. 2 to No. 5 in the draft order.

And, perhaps fittingly, a blanket of snow could lay atop all of it.

Multiple local meteorologists currently forecast a chance of snow during Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium. It’s a near certainty the storm, which will move into the area Saturday night, will produce some precipitation, but it’s too early to tell whether Patriot fans will be treated to snow, rain or something in between.

Will some wet or wintry weather help or hurt the @Patriots this weekend?



Either way – some snowfall is likely in southern New England Sunday – with a mixing element.



A more in depth look into the potential: https://t.co/QgMDL5EURr @NBC10 pic.twitter.com/fWtEOx23XI — Christina Erne (@ChristinaErne) January 3, 2024

For what it’s worth, the National Weather Service currently forecasts a chance of snow throughout Patriots-Jets. Projected accumulation wasn’t available at the time of this writing.

One way or another, it looks like weather will play a role in New England’s season finale.