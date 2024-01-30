How Grant Williams Trade Can Help Celtics At NBA Trade Deadline

The Boston Celtics aren’t expected to be major players at next week’s NBA trade deadline.

The Celtics already made their big moves this past offseason by acquiring Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday. Boston’s roster is in great shape — as evidenced by its NBA-best 35-11 record going into Monday night — but president of basketball operations Brad Stevens could poke around and pull off a small deal.

And a trade Stevens already executed could help make that happen for the Celtics.

When the Celtics sent Grant Williams to the Dallas Mavericks in a three-team sign-and-trade in July, Boston generated a $6.2 million trade exception. That trade exception could be useful now if Boston looks to obtain a small asset.

If the underwhelming Atlanta Hawks, who own a 19-27 record and sit in 10th place in the Eastern Conference, decide to shake-up their roster, Saddiq Bey, who is averaging 13.1 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, would fit into the trade exception. That seems like a home run for this scenario as other less heralded players from around the league, like Memphis Grizzlies guard John Konchar, could be a target with the trade exception too since it’s highly unlikely the Celtics land a big name with it.

The Celtics do have something working in their favor when it comes to the trade exception. According to former Brooklyn Nets assistant general manager turned ESPN analyst Bobby Marks, Boston will lose the $6.2 million trade exception on the first day of the offseason. That might make Stevens more willing to use it now instead of seeing it go to complete waste.

The Celtics also received two second-round picks and a 2025 second-round pick swap with the Mavericks in the deal for Williams. Stevens has eight second-round picks at his disposal and that along with the trade exception could put the Celtics in position to make a minor deal.

It surely wouldn’t be the most entertaining trade ever, but it could help solidify Boston’s bench and give head coach Joe Mazzulla another option to turn toward during difficult playoff series.

The Celtics have let trade exceptions expire in the past and the clock is ticking on Stevens to use his latest one with the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 8 fast approaching.