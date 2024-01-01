Jaylen Brown ‘Excited’ About Celtics’ Future Entering 2024

The Boston Celtics trounced the San Antonio Spurs on New Year’s Eve, putting the finishing touches on an undoubtedly successful year for the organization.

We all know there was something missing, though.

Boston won 68 games in 2023, but once again failed to raise Banner 18 to the TD Garden rafters. That’s become the script in recent years, as the first and last part of the year are full of Celtics wins, while those middle months contain heartbreaking losses.

There’s hope the C’s have hit a turning point, however, with Sunday’s celebration serving as a checkpoint where Boston could mark its progress toward achieving the ultimate goal.

“New Year’s is one of my favorite holidays,” Celtics wing Jaylen Brown said, per NBC Sports Boston. “It’s like an end and a beginning all at the same time. You’re able to let stuff go, but also manifest what you want in the future. I’m excited. I’m excited for us, we’re playing great basketball and we’re on pace.

“I definitely see where we can improve as a team, as a unit — chemistry-wise, toughness-wise, mentality-wise. I like the direction that we’re moving. It was definitely a good year for Celtics basketball.”

The Celtics’ loss in the Eastern Conference finals to the Miami Heat was crushing, especially considering the circumstances it came under. It was enough to influence Boston president of basketball operations Brad Stevens to make a number of changes, though, all of which look to be the type of moves that serve as the first act in an NBA Finals documentary.

It’s been a pretty breezy start to the 2023-24 season, and there’s no doubt the back half will be full of exciting moments. It’s just time for the Celtics to finish the job.