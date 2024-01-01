Celtics Wrap: Boston Dominates In Style For Victory Over Spurs

The Boston Celtics ended 2023 with a victory, defeating the Spurs 134-101 at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio on Sunday night.

With the win, the Celtics move to 26-6 while the Spurs fall to 6-26.

You can check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

After a quick stop back home at TD Garden, the Celtics hit the road for another trip and started it off right.

Boston shot at a highly efficient rate from the field and found consistency in the offensive approach. The Celtics starters pushed the temp early, scoring 65 points in the first half and outscoring the Spurs 40-23 in the third quarter.

The Celtics had six players finish with double-digit scoring outings and featured a series of energizing dunks to ignite the crowd on the road.

While the win was most important for Boston, fans got a look at the talent of San Antonio rookie Victor Wembanyama with 21 points.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Tatum got in rhythm from three-point range, knocking down 10 from beyond the arc and finishing with 25 points in the win.

— Brown turned in an efficient night, scoring 24 points with a +26 performance.

— White continued a strong weekend stretch, tallying 17 points on Sunday night.

WAGER WATCH

UP NEXT

The Celtics start the 2024 calendar year in Oklahoma City on Tuesday to battle the Thunder. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET.