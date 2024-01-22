Jerod Mayo threw some folks for a loop last week when he referred to Patriots owner Robert Kraft as “Young Thundercat” during his introductory press conference at Gillette Stadium.

Mayo, hired to replace Bill Belichick as Patriots head coach, explained that Kraft “has a young heart,” with their strong bond dating back to the former’s playing days with New England from 2008 to 2015.

Mayo shared a more in-depth backstory behind Kraft’s unique nickname Monday on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.”

“So, you know, Young Thunder would wear the sneakers with the suits and stuff like that,” Mayo said. “And I always thought it was funny and I was like, ‘You have a young soul.’ And then one day, he sat me down and he said, ‘Do you know the reason why I wear these sneakers?’ And I was like, ‘No.’ And he was like, ‘So I can relate to the younger generation.’

Story continues below advertisement

“And I thought that was special. You know, it’s easier to walk up to a guy with a suit and tie and sneakers on than it is a guy with some penny loafers on, whatever, some church shoes. Some Air Force 1s — it’s like a conversation starter.”

Kraft’s footwear is well documented. His nickname? Less so. But Mayo used the moniker repeatedly throughout his first media availability as New England’s head coach. So, it sounds like “Young Thundercat” isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Of course, Mayo’s success, or lack thereof, moving forward will depend on whether the Patriots can return to relevancy after going four seasons without a playoff win following Tom Brady’s departure. But the 37-year-old clearly is much different than the notoriously tight-lipped Belichick, for better or worse, and it’s rather refreshing despite the latter’s long list of accolades.