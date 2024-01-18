BOSTON — Jerod Mayo was officially introduced as the newest head coach of the New England Patriots, taking over for Bill Belichick after a near-spotless 24-season run with the organization.

Peeking in from afar, Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla fully supports the move and can’t wait for the Mayo era to kick off. Mazzulla even offered a few details/takeaways from a previous visit to Gillette Stadium, which included spending some time with Mayo and New England’s defensive staff.

“I love Jerod,” Mazzulla said prior to Wednesday night’s Celtics-Spurs game. “The times I went over to (Gillette Stadium) to go visit, I got to spend time in the linebacker room, in the defensive room with him and Steve (Belichick). Just his ability to think the game, I like the relationship that he built with his linebackers and those (defensive backs).”

Mazzulla added: “He’s been around a long time. He’s coached there, he’s played, I don’t need to give him any (advice). But he does have my support, and can’t wait to go over and sit with him and learn from him.”

Mayo spent eight seasons in the NFL, all as a New England linebacker. He notched two Pro Bowl selections and helped the Patriots defeat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX in 2015.

Always finding ways to apply lessons and integrate them into helping the Celtics improve, Mazzulla did much more than just watch a routine New England practice as a visitor. Mazzulla mentioned that he’s since looked deeper into analyzing NFL teams, referencing the Miami Dolphins specifically, and how their defensive schemes are similar to what Boston strives to do routinely.

“I think teams are getting really creative with their pre-snap motion, which is kind of the same way as manipulating matchups,” Mazzulla explained. “You look at what Miami does with their pre-snap motion and kind of gain just a little bit before the ball is snapped and gets there.”

Last season, the Celtics struggled to re-establish their defensive unit, and with concerns of that spark departing alongside Marcus Smart in the offseason, Boston’s begun finding its identity on that end of the floor — all while attaining an NBA-best 31-9 record through the first 40 games.