When fans reflect on New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, they’ll probably envision him on the sideline in his classic cutoff hooded sweatshirt.

With that in mind, Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla arrived at his pregame press conference in Milwaukee on Thursday in such attire, per NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg, after Belichick mutually parted ways with the Patriots earlier in the day.

Joe Mazzulla in hoodie with cut off sleeves at pregame media session, seemingly a nod to Bill Belichick. pic.twitter.com/5JF4NHw59T — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) January 11, 2024

Prior to the Celtics taking on the Bucks, Mazzulla discussed his friendship with Belichick and the connection between two of the region’s prominent coaches.

Story continues below advertisement

Joe Mazzulla seen with the cut-off sweatshirt sleeves as a tribute to Bill Belichick



Mazzulla shares some takeaways from his relationship with Belichick pic.twitter.com/5Lq6we3EVq — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 12, 2024

“As a coach, as a friend, as one of the best coaches of all-time,” Mazzulla told reporters, per NBC Sports Boston. “What he’s been able to do and thankful for the relationship that him and I have built. Gotten to learn from him and gotten to talk to him.”

Mazzulla joked in a stoic persona that he shares similar qualities to Belichick.

“We share a similar sense of humor, that’s very funny,” Mazzulla added.

Story continues below advertisement

"One of the best coaches of all time… I'm thankful for the relationship that him and I have built"



Joe Mazzulla talks through his reaction to the parting ways of Bill Belichick and talks about his relationship with him pic.twitter.com/IYthurMeQy — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 11, 2024

Since taking over as the head coach of the Celtics before last season, Mazzulla has found Belichick to become a valuable colleague to learn from and bounce ideas off of, even when coaching different sports.

“I would also say his attention to detail,” Mazzulla explained. “Also, his ability to look at other sports and make connections. At training camp last year, we started talking about two-for-one’s in football. Pressing the defense and what that can do in basketball. His ability to make connections through different sports to stay ahead of the curve.”

Belichick is the latest coach to move away from his longtime home along with Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and Alabama head coach Nick Saban, all three of whom are in their 70s. The transitions gave Mazzulla perspective on the general future of coaching.

Story continues below advertisement

“When you see things like yesterday, whether it’s Coach Belichick or Nick Saban,” Mazzulla explained. “If coaching defines you, it can be an unhealthy life. It can be really stressful. You could be the best ever and there’s a shelf life. There’s a shelf life on your career. There’s a shelf life on being with one particular team. To me, the most inspiring thing about yesterday was Nick Saban has won so much and he walked away after losing in the college playoff. To me, that’s inspiring as a coach because you’re not going to be defined by winning.”

Mazzulla continued: “You don’t have to stick around too long and chase another one. When you see guys that go through coaching changes or slumps, it’s easy to forget how hard it is. As a coach, it’s easy to take for granted long-term success. We’re normal guys with jobs and try to do the best we can.”

The Celtics prepare to battle the Bucks while Belichick looks for the next stop on his coaching journey.