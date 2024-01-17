Julian Edelman and Jerod Mayo spent seven seasons together playing with the New England Patriots, gaining valuable experience and winning Super Bowl XLIX.

Years later as Mayo takes over as head coach in Foxboro, Edelman recalled instances from their time on the field that qualified the former linebacker for the position.

“Jerod was an instant, from the day I met him, a leader,” Edelman told FS1’s Colin Cowherd on “The Herd” on Wednesday. “Smartest guy on the defensive side of the ball. There was (Mike) Vrabel, I never played with Vrabel. Everyone said this guy’s a genius. Then, there’s Mayo. X’s and O’s, the guy knew everything. He was always in the film room.”

As a defender that Bill Belichick “loved,” Edelman identified Mayo and former defensive tackle Vince Wilfork as the primary leaders on that side of the football during their time together. Specifically for Edelman, Mayo was a major resource with on-field communication when the wide receiver filled in with the defensive backs during the 2011 season.

Story continues below advertisement

“I just needed his justification because if Jerod said it, you knew it was right,” Edelman recalled.

The Super Bowl LIII MVP noted that the proper mix of Belichick’s teaching paired with a younger relatability to younger players gives Mayo a solid chance to find success leading the Patriots forward.

“That’s the kind of guy Jerod is,” Edelman added. “I’m really excited for his opportunity. He’s gonna be a good leader. He’s got that foundation from Bill. He’s also a guy that played in it. He’s going to be able to relate to these players a little better of this new player generation.”

Mayo looks to bring the Patriots back to contention as they did when he took the field with Edelman.