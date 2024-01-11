Joe Mazzulla Hints At NBA Feelings Through NSFW Boston Movie Scene

BOSTON — In recent days, the Boston Celtics have been poorly impacted by a series of close calls, as described in the NBA’s two-minute report after a controversial 133-131 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Monday.
On Wednesday, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla took a positive spin on Monday’s outcome, allowing Boston a chance to reflect internally and make necessary adjustments. That doesn’t he mean he wasn’t still frustrated with recent calls and took a clever way to express his opinions.
The Celtics head coach referenced a scene from the 2010 movie “The Town,” which takes place in Boston. Mazzulla alluded to the moment when Ben Affleck’s character, Doug MacRay, leaves a note on a windshield with a, let’s say, unique parting message to tell off the FBI.
Mazzulla described the note as “well thought-out” before casually exiting his pregame press conference, leaving reporters in attendance to interpret his own message.
Story continues below advertisement
Mazzulla and the Celtics look to bounce back against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday with tip-off set for 7 p.m. ET.
Featured image via Dec 29, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla reacts during the first half against the Toronto Raptors at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images