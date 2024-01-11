Joe Mazzulla Hints At NBA Feelings Through NSFW Boston Movie Scene

BOSTON — In recent days, the Boston Celtics have been poorly impacted by a series of close calls, as described in the NBA’s two-minute report after a controversial 133-131 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Monday.

On Wednesday, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla took a positive spin on Monday’s outcome, allowing Boston a chance to reflect internally and make necessary adjustments. That doesn’t he mean he wasn’t still frustrated with recent calls and took a clever way to express his opinions.

The Celtics head coach referenced a scene from the 2010 movie “The Town,” which takes place in Boston. Mazzulla alluded to the moment when Ben Affleck’s character, Doug MacRay, leaves a note on a windshield with a, let’s say, unique parting message to tell off the FBI.

Joe Mazzulla had to let the media know his favorite scene from his favorite movie after his pregame press conference today 😂



For reference, the note that Doug MacRay left in that scene says, "Go f— yourself" pic.twitter.com/v7ywdBGzWp — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) January 10, 2024

Mazzulla described the note as “well thought-out” before casually exiting his pregame press conference, leaving reporters in attendance to interpret his own message.

Mazzulla and the Celtics look to bounce back against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday with tip-off set for 7 p.m. ET.