Adam Aron picked a very strange time to try to kill two birds with one stone.

Aron, a co-owner of the 76ers, watched his team enjoy a very special night Monday. Joel Embiid broke the franchise’s single-game record for points, scoring 70 (!) in Philadelphia’s 133-123 win over the San Antonio Spurs at Wells Fargo Center. The reigning MVP became only the ninth player in history to score 70-plus points in a game while also adding 18 rebounds and five assists.

The Sixers aren’t Aron’s only business venture, however. The Philly native also is the chairman and CEO of AMC, which has carried one of the most noteworthy stocks in recent years. And when Aron congratulated Embiid for his historic performance, the star big man ended up being a footnote.

“So painful: 4 years after Covid the industrywide box office is still ludicrously anemic & AMC stock has slid to $4.48,” Aron wrote. “Difficult to think about anything other than guiding AMC back in these challenging times. But greatness deserves praise: Sixers Joel Embiid…70 points… 70!”

Embiid received more conventional praise from his teammates. Tyrese Maxey stressed how “special” of a season Embiid is having and urged the basketball world not to take him for granted.