Josh McDaniels might have a future in New England after all.

McDaniels, whom the Las Vegas Raiders fired in November, remains in search of an NFL job. And he spent a lot of time around the Patriots during the final few weeks of the regular season, even attending Bill Belichick’s farewell news conference.

As of Thursday afternoon, there weren’t any reports indicating McDaniels had interviewed for New England’s offensive coordinator vacancy. However, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe on Wednesday reported McDaniels still could land the job depending on what happens with Belichick.

“If Belichick gets the Falcons job, I think there’s a very strong chance he brings (Josh) McDaniels with him,” Howe told the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan during the latest “Pats Interference” podcast. “If Belichick doesn’t get the Falcons job, McDaniels probably jumps to the top of the list for the Patriots.”

Before Howe’s report, the Patriots reportedly had interviewed — or planned to interview — three OC candidates: Dan Pitcher, Zac Robinson and Nick Caley. Pitcher on Wednesday was promoted to offensive coordinator by the Cincinnati Bengals, so he’s now off the table for New England.

Moreover, Belichick reportedly no longer is the favorite to land Atlanta’s head coaching job. His options are dwindling, and there now is a real chance he won’t coach anywhere in 2024.

There still are many balls in the air. But momentum might be building toward a McDaniels-Patriots reunion.