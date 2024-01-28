A trip to Super Bowl LVIII is on the line at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday as the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers host the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game.

The 49ers advanced to the conference title game after a first-round bye and win over the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round. The Lions, who are playing in their first conference title game since 1991, eliminated the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers en route to San Francisco.

San Francisco is a 7.5-point home favorite against Detroit.

The winner will meet either the Kansas City Chiefs or Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11.

Here’s how you can watch Lions-49ers online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Jan. 28 at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX