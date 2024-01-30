If you’re one of those people who was hoping Kyle Dugger would take a hometown discount and return to the Patriots this offseason, you might want to look away.

It appears as if he’s looking to cash in.

Dugger, who is entering unrestricted free agency for the first time, left his former agency, Athletes First, for the 1of1 Agency, per Instagram. The move was initially pointed out by Daniel Salib on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

It might not be all bad, however, as the Patriots have worked closely with 1of1 in the past. Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty, Jonathan Jones and Duron Harmon each have been represented by 1of1.

It’s expected that Dugger will be one of the Patriots’ biggest in-house priorities this offseason. But with the amount of turnover they’ve already undergone, it’s a question of what would tie the 27-year-old to New England.