PFF Ranks Patriots Safety As Offseason Free Agent Priority

Kyle Dugger quickly emerged from a Division II defensive back to a prominent difference-maker with the New England Patriots.

As New England’s first pick after trading out of the first round, the Patriots selected Dugger in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

In his four seasons in the NFL, Dugger elevated his game each season as a leader in the secondary and versatility in his playmaking. The safety averaged over 90 tackles per season and recorded three defensive during the 2022 season.

While New England struggled mightily in 2023, the defense continued to show up and compete. With an evolving group, Dugger’s leadership and production allowed him to become one of the more important players on the defensive side of the ball.

With his rookie contract up, Dugger heads to free agency this offseason. With plenty of cap space, the Patriots would benefit from starting their spending internally to bring back the 27-year-old on a new deal.

Gordon McGuinness of Pro Football Focus believes that re-signing Dugger should absolutely be a priority for the Patriots:

With Jerod Mayo taking over as the Patriots’ head coach, it feels unlikely that they will let one of their best defensive players leave in free agency. Dugger endured his struggles in coverage in 2023 but is one of the best run-defending defensive backs in the NFL, posting a 70.0-plus PFF run-defense grade in three of his four seasons in the league.

Dugger flourished in 2023 with fellow talented safety Jabrill Peppers to help the New England secondary develop throughout the course of the season in an evolving role on the team.

With healthy returns coming in 2024 for edge rusher Matthew Judon and young cornerback, bringing Dugger back to New England creates the chance for the Patriots to create another special defense.