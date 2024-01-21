Josh McDaniels spent time around the Patriots in recent weeks, but that apparently didn’t mean the stage was being set for a return to New England.

McDaniels, who was fired by the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 31, attended the Patriots’ season finale at Gillette Stadium on Jan. 7 and also was on hand for Bill Belichick’s exit press conference four days later. Furthermore, McDaniels was a rumored offensive coordinator candidate in the event New England cut ties with Bill O’Brien, who left the Patriots for Ohio State on Thursday.

But a report Sunday from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport indicated McDaniels isn’t gearing up for a move back to Foxboro, Mass. The trusted league insider noted how we “should not be surprised” if McDaniels joins the Falcons coaching staff if Belichick ends up in Atlanta.

McDaniels and Belichick have nearly two decades of experience working together, and the latter surely would prefer to be surrounded by familiar faces in his next stop. A Boston Sports Journal report last week claimed even Patriots executives could leave New England to stay connected to Belichick.

Story continues below advertisement

Belichick on Friday completed his second interview with the Falcons, whose coaching search reportedly remains “wide open.” There clearly is mutual interest between the parties, but a new report claimed the 71-year-old is “50/50” on taking his talents to Atlanta.