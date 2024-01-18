Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Bruins-Avalanche To Win Signed David Pastrnak Jersey

The Bruins on Thursday get a rematch against the Avalanche when Colorado arrives at TD Garden.

Boston lost to the Avs at Ball Arena in a shootout last Monday. The Black and Gold head into Thursday night’s matchup following a 3-0 shutout win over the New Jersey Devils on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Fans who sign up and play NESN Games’ “Predict the Game” during the Bruins’ matchup against the Avalanche can compete to win a signed David Pastrnak centennial alternate jersey.

Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.

NESN’s Boston-Colorado broadcast will feature prompts for fans to answer predictive questions as the matchup unfolds. “Predict the Game” players also can find additional questions online, and each correct prediction boosts their chances of winning.

The first question will appear during “Bruins Face-Off Live,” which begins at 6:30 p.m. ET. Puck drop at TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m., and postgame coverage immediately will follow after the final horn. Remember, if you’re on the go, you can watch full coverage of Bruins-Avalanche and also play “Predict the Game” using NESN 360.

    

Remember: The more you play, the more opportunities you have to win a memorable prize.

Click here to play!

Subject to Official Rules at NESN.com/PredictTheGame. No purchase necessary. Weekly contests begin on Oct. 22, 2023.

