PWHL Boston went north of the border once again, this time recording a 3-2 to PWHL Ottawa on Wednesday night at TD Place.

With the victory, Boston moves to 3-2 while Ottawa moves to 2-1-2.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

With Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in attendance, Boston got off to a fast start in the opening 20 minutes.

Alina Müller found the back of the net for the first time this season just before the midway mark of the first period. In the final three minutes, Ottawa native Jamie Lee Rattray doubled the lead. Boston led after the first period for the first time this season, outshooting Ottawa 12-7.

Ottawa also lost goaltender Sandra Abstreiter to injury with Emerance Maschmeyer. Ottawa would cut the lead in half in the second period on Kristin Della Rovere.

After losing the lead in the third period, Boston flipped the script on another stunning win when Theresa Schafzahl scored with under a minute to go to earn the win.

Boston is now 3-0 in games in Canada to start the season.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Müller recorded her first PWHL goal to get the scoring started, doing so just seconds into the power play.

Let's take another look at that rip by Müller on the PP 🚨 pic.twitter.com/dmu3uFwLAv — PWHL Boston (@PWHL_Boston) January 25, 2024

— Schafzahl betted the game-winner with under a minute to play in regulation.

— Aerin Frankel stayed consistent in net, stopping 37 shots in the victory.

UP NEXT

PWHL Boston returns to action at home on Saturday afternoon to host PWHL Minnesota. Puck drop is set for 4 p.m. ET. You can catch the game on NESN.