Red Sox Add 13 Non-Roster Invitees To Spring Training Roster

The Red Sox on Friday continued to make preparations for spring training.

Boston announced in a press release it added 13 non-roster invitees to the spring training roster. Those players were pitchers Luis Guerrero, Justin Hagenman, Alex Hoppe, A.J. Politi, and Chase Shugart, catchers Nathan Hickey, Mark Kolozsvary, Roberto Pérez, and Stephen Scott, infielders Chase Meidroth, Nick Sogard, and Nick Yorke and outfielder Corey Rosier.

Yorke was among the notable names added, but he was an expected one. SoxProspects ranked the infield prospect at No. 6 heading into this season. He’s coming off a bounce-back year where he hit 13 home runs and 61 RBIs off a .785 OPS. Yorke took home Double-A Portland’s 2023 MVP after leading the team in runs scored (74), hits (119), doubles (25), and RBIs. This will be his second spring training.

Meidroth was part of the stacked infield at Double-A Portland with Yorke and Marcelo Mayer. SoxProspects ranked him at No. 13, and last season, he slashed .271/.408/.391 at High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland. He won Defensive Player of the Year with the Sea Dogs. This will be Meidroth’s first spring training.

Story continues below advertisement

SoxProspects has Hickey at No. 16, and when Kyle Teel arrived at Double-A Portland, he shifted to designated hitter. He hit 19 home runs and 65 RBIs off a .858 OPS.

Truck Day is scheduled for Feb. 5, pitchers and catchers will hold their first workout on Feb. 14 and the first full-squad workout is on Feb. 19.