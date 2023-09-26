The Boston Red Sox gained more minor league recognition in an overall strong season for the development of the farm system.

The Double-A All-Stars for the 2023 season came out Tuesday, and the Eastern League named two Red Sox prospects to the list from the Portland Sea Dogs.

Catcher Nathan Hickey and relief pitcher Luis Guerrero both made the All-Star team.

Hickey is a capable, left-handed bat that showed improvement at the plate this season. In 80 games with Double-A Portland, Boston’s No. 15 prospect hit .258 with an .826 OPS and 15 home runs along with 56 RBIs. Where he fits into the field defensively with the chance to move out from behind the plate is a key decision in Hickey’s future to pair with a good bat.

Guerrero had a quality season out of the bullpen and was recently recognized as the Red Sox Minor League Relief Pitcher of the Year. The right-hander posted an impressive 1.81 ERA in 43 appearances in Double-A this season with 59 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings.