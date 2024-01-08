Rex Ryan believes Robert Kraft’s silence is deafening.

Kraft remained mostly tight-lipped over the course of the Patriots’ miserable 2023 season, which saw New England post the franchise’s most losses in a single campaign since 1992. This included no remarks about head coach Bill Belichick, whose future in Foxboro, Mass., has been the subject of rumors for months.

Ryan doesn’t see a future for Belichick in New England, as the former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach believes his former nemesis would have already received public support if he was going to keep his job.

“My gut says that Kraft is ready to move on. I don’t think there’s any doubt about it,” Ryan said Monday morning on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “I’ll say that because he’s had 10 weeks to say, ‘This is my coach and this is the future. We’re going to keep going forward.’ It’s not gonna happen.”

Two of Ryan’s ESPN colleagues are expecting the same outcome for Belichick. NFL insider Adam Schefter on Sunday claimed the Patriots are “trending” toward moving on from the 71-year-old coach, while team reporter Mike Reiss revealed many around the facility at One Patriot Place believe Belichick’s tenure is “nearing an end.”

That said, Belichick and Kraft reportedly are set to meet Monday. And who knows? Maybe the Patriots owner will retain the head coach if he makes certain concessions.