The majority of the NFL landscape apparently believes Bill Belichick only has one game left as Patriots head coach.

During a “SportsCenter” hit Sunday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter offered the latest on Belichick, whose future in New England has been the subject of countless rumors and reports for months.

“What do Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft decide to do about their future? I think the feeling right now would be that the two sides go their own ways,” Schefter said. “That seems to be the prevailing feeling around the league going into the meeting — that Bill Belichick could be coaching his final game as the Patriots head coach, which is a historic event considering he’s been there 24 years, six Super Bowl titles. That seems to be the way it’s trending prior to any meeting. Now, let’s see what happens.”

Schefter offered a similar report Saturday when he claimed “many around the league expect that a change will come in New England.” However, the trusted NFL insider also reported Kraft and Belichick haven’t yet talked about a potential split, which would force the Patriots to go on their first coaching search since 2000.

New England’s owner and longtime head coach reportedly will meet Monday. That sit-down might not produce a verdict, though, as it reportedly could take “weeks” for Kraft to make a final decision on Belichick.