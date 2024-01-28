A little gamesmanship between Pro Bowlers preceded Sunday’s AFC Championship Game in Baltimore.

As NFL Network’s James Palmer revealed in a video posted to X, Travis Kelce forced Justin Tucker to adjust his warmup before the heavyweight bout at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens kicker was getting ready by the endzone where Patrick Mahomes and company threw pregame passes, so Kelce told Tucker he needed to move. And when the 12th-year pro didn’t go quick enough to Kelce’s liking, the Kansas City Chiefs star took matters into his own hands by throwing Tucker’s helmet, kicking balls and tee out of the way.

Travis Kelce told Justin Tucker he needed to move because their QB Patrick Mahomes had to warm up. So Kelce kicked his ball away and threw his helmet. 😂 pic.twitter.com/pFF0DC1yA7 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 28, 2024

An ear-to-ear smile indicated Tucker wasn’t at all affected by Kelce’s antics. And even if there wasn’t a facial expression to reveal as much, it would have been safe to assume minor mind games weren’t going to faze a player as consistent and steady as Tucker.

The Ravens surely will feel plenty confident if the five-time first-team All-Pro selection takes to the field Sunday evening with the game on the line. And don’t be surprised if that comes to pass, as Baltimore and Kansas City are evenly matched powerhouses.