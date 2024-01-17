Triston Casas found his groove for the Boston Red Sox as the spring turned to summer in 2023, finishing third in American League Rookie of the Year voting.

Entering his second full season at the big league level, the newly-turned 24-year-old took time on his birthday to reflect on his progress.

In a new post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Casas noted where he ranked in franchise history through his 2023 performance with confidence to grow again this upcoming season.

Story continues below advertisement

During the 2023 season in which he was named American League Rookie of the Month in July, Casas slashed .263/.367/.490 for the Red Sox with 24 home runs and a .856 OPS.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Tue 1/16, 9:16pm
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
+122
Sun 1/21, 6:30 PM
BUF -2.5 O/U 46
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nfl Odds
0
Buffalo Bills
BUF
-147

As a young staple of the lineup, Casas is primed for another step forward for the Red Sox in 2024.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

More MLB:

Triston Casas Sets Stage For 2024 Season With Red Sox History In Mind

About the Author

Tim Crowley

Digital Content Producer

The other "TC" at NESN. Hofstra Alum. The history buff of random baseball players of the 2010s.

More From Tim

In This Article

Featured image via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images