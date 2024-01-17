Triston Casas Sets Stage For 2024 Season With Red Sox History In Mind

Triston Casas found his groove for the Boston Red Sox as the spring turned to summer in 2023, finishing third in American League Rookie of the Year voting.

Entering his second full season at the big league level, the newly-turned 24-year-old took time on his birthday to reflect on his progress.

23 …



Youngest opening day first base man for the Red Sox since 1967



Joined Ted Williams as the only Red Sox to record at least 25 HR and 75 walks in first 140 career games



3rd rookie to lead team in ops in franchise history (Lynn ‘75, Fisk ‘72)



24 … — Triston Casas (@mvptc37) January 16, 2024

In a new post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Casas noted where he ranked in franchise history through his 2023 performance with confidence to grow again this upcoming season.

During the 2023 season in which he was named American League Rookie of the Month in July, Casas slashed .263/.367/.490 for the Red Sox with 24 home runs and a .856 OPS.

As a young staple of the lineup, Casas is primed for another step forward for the Red Sox in 2024.