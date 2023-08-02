Month by month this season, Triston Casas continued to find his comfort level in the major leagues with the Red Sox.

Since Boston truly found its form in mid-June, Casas continues to be a massive bright spot in a season of developing youth.

In July, the 23-year-old ignited on a complete tear at the plate to drive a Red Sox offense that held the league’s best record for the month.

As a result, Casas was named American League Rookie of the Month for July. In 21 games, the first baseman hit .349 with seven home runs, 13 RBIs and a 1.199 OPS.

Particularly after the All-Star break, Casas caught fire with a home run in all three games for the Red Sox’ series win in Chicago over the Cubs.

Later in the month at Fenway Park, Casas became the first rookie to hit two home runs in a game against former New York Mets right-hander Max Scherzer in one game. The Red Sox also took two games out of three in that series.

The Boston rookie continues to gain praise as his bats heats up among the best in the American League in recent months. Casas performs alongside an emerging young core for the Red Sox in Jarren Duran, Rafael Devers, Connor Wong, Brayan Bello and Masataka Yoshida.