At noon ET on Thursday, Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft officially announced they agreed to part ways after 24 years together with the New England Patriots.

Belichick and Kraft each gave statements in a news conference in Foxboro, Mass. that multiple assistants and former coaches like Josh McDaniels attended.

Kraft spoke after Belichick sent his thanks and appreciation for everyone involved in the New England organization. The Patriots owner made a specific note about the decision in his opening statement.

“As Bill mentioned, (Wednesday), we met and mutually agreed to part ways amicably,” Kraft told reporters.

Story continues below advertisement

Whether he intended to or not, there was an extra inflection when Kraft said “amicably.” The Patriots owner reportedly had a tough time contemplating what to do with Belichick, and he reportedly was “conflicted” about the decision.

Kraft reportedly preferred to mutually part ways with Belichick and feared the optics of outright firing the head coach, especially after Tom Brady left in free agency in 2020.

Belichick this week was open about his contract status and admitted he’d be willing to give up his duties as general manager to stay in New England. It seemed to be the 71-year-old’s way of putting pressure on Kraft no matter what the final decision was.

It would not be a surprise if Kraft wanted to get ahead of the conversation and wanted to make sure that the decision to part ways with Belichick was both mutual and amicable.