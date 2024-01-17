Someone was noticeably absent from Wednesday afternoon’s Patriots press conference in Foxboro, Mass.

When New England revealed the introductory media availability for Jerod Mayo, three pillars of the franchise were listed as planned speakers: the new Patriots head coach, chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and president Jonathan Kraft.

There were only two chairs and microphones on the podium Wednesday, though, and they were occupied by Mayo and Robert Kraft. Jonathan Kraft was nowhere to be found.

Asked why Jonathan wasn’t in attendance, even though he was expected to be, the Patriots owner explained, “He really is running all the Kraft Group companies, and something has come up today that’s very important.”

Jonathan Kraft’s unexpected absence came mere days after he was spotlighted in a revelatory ESPN column about the past and future of the Patriots. According to Seth Wickersham and Wright Thompson, the younger Kraft was “brutal” to Bill Belichick toward the end of his New England tenure and was looking to take a prominent role in football operations following the legendary coach’s exit.

Robert Kraft refuted that report Wednesday when he claimed his son will not be involved in day-to-day operations at One Patriot Place. The owner also revealed who will have final say over team personnel moving forward.