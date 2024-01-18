Why Triston Casas Was At Red Sox Rookie Development Program

Triston Casas spent the beginning of this week celebrating his 24th birthday, and it was a surprise when he showed up to the Red Sox rookie development program Wednesday.

Marcelo Mayer and Kyle Teel spoke highly of the advice the Boston first baseman offered. The program featured players with Major League Baseball experience like Isaiah Campbell and Vaughn Grissom. But Casas was not an invitee, and he completed his first major league season last year. It turned out he was very eager to come to the program.

“I did not get invited to come,” Casas told MassLive’s Christopher Smith. “I wanted to come and I wanted be here. I would have come on the first day if it wasn’t for my birthday dinner that I had planned on Monday. I requested to come out here. It’s a lot of new faces: coaching staff, front office and especially players.”

Casas isn’t much older than Boston’s top two prospects: Anthony and Marcelo Mayer. And the first baseman’s fast ascension to the major league roster likely is one the participants in the program can look up to.

“This is a young group of talent that I’ve heard a lot about and I hadn’t gotten the chance to meet except for (Wednesday) when I did,” Casas said. “I’m looking forward to developing relationships with all of them in the next couple of years.”

Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens was invited Wednesday and gave a big-picture message to the players, who are scheduled to be at Red Sox Winter Weekend in Springfield, Mass.