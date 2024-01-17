BOSTON — Twelve of the top prospects and young players on the Red Sox arrived in Boston this week for the rookie development program, and special guests arrived Wednesday.

Celtics president of basketball Brad Stevens gave the prospects a big-picture message prior to Boston’s matchup against the San Antonio Spurs at TD Garden. And Triston Casas made the trip from Florida to Boston to assist in the rookie development program.

SoxProspects ranked Roman Anthony as the top prospect in the Red Sox’s farm system, and as a fellow Florida native, the 19-year-old had plenty of interactions with Casas.

“Quite a bit,” Anthony said on how often he’s spoken to the Red Sox first baseman. “We had the same area scout who we’re both pretty close with. We were the same year in high school, so we played each other. I’ve talked to him quite a bit. He reached out a little bit at the end of the year. He’s been great, and he’s been super helpful. He got here (Wednesday) so just picking his brain and seeing how his first full year went. Guy was in similar shoes I was in out of high school in South Florida. He’s been great. I think he’s been helping out all the guys here a tremendous amount, just answering questions and speaking to all the different guys.”

Story continues below advertisement

Casas had a busy offseason with multiple changes to his appearance and hairstyle, but he still found time to impart wisdom to a group that aims to reach the same level he achieved.

“He’s done a really good job just talking about the mental part of the game, and his approach and being process-oriented,” Kyle Teel said. “It’s a big reason he’s at where he is.”

It didn’t take Casas long to ascend as an everyday starter for Boston, and there are high expectations for Red Sox fans that Anthony and Teel also can follow a similar path.