The Boston Bruins will continue their recent tour of western Canada on Saturday, matching up against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena.

It’s been a slog for the B’s recently, as they’ve gone to an extra period in five of their last six matchups. It hasn’t all gone to plan, however, as they’re 2-4 in those games — with that stretch being capped by an overtime loss to the Calgary Flames on Thursday.

Matt Grzelcyk skated just one shift in a matchup against the Edmonton Oilers earlier this week, and missed the Calgary loss. He will be a game-time decision, according to Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery.

Kevin Shattenkirk will dress in the event Grzelcyk can’t go, while Justin Brazeau is in and Jakub Lauko is out. It’s also Jeremy Swayman’s turn in the goalie rotation, so he’ll earn a third start in four games.

The Bruins and Canucks are scheduled to drop the puck at 7 p.m. ET on NESN, following an hour of pregame coverage. We’ve got the projected lines and defensive pairings for both sides right here.

BOSTON BRUINS (34-12-12)
Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Danton Heinen
Jake DeBrusk — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk — Morgan Geekie — Anthony Richard
Trent Frederic — Jesper Boqvist — Justin Brazeau

Parker Wotherspoon — Charlie McAvoy
Mason Lohrei — Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort — Kevin Shattenkirk

Jeremy Swayman

VANCOUVER CANUCKS (37-16-6)
Nils Hoglander — Elias Pettersson — Elias Lindholm
Arshdeep Bains — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser
Pius Suter — Teddy Blueger — Conor Garland
Phil Di Giuseppe — Sam Lafferty — Ilya Mikheyev

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Ian Cole — Tyler Myers
Nikita Zadorov — Noah Juulsen

Thatcher Demko

