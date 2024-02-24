The Boston Bruins will continue their recent tour of western Canada on Saturday, matching up against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena.

It’s been a slog for the B’s recently, as they’ve gone to an extra period in five of their last six matchups. It hasn’t all gone to plan, however, as they’re 2-4 in those games — with that stretch being capped by an overtime loss to the Calgary Flames on Thursday.

Matt Grzelcyk skated just one shift in a matchup against the Edmonton Oilers earlier this week, and missed the Calgary loss. He will be a game-time decision, according to Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery.

Kevin Shattenkirk will dress in the event Grzelcyk can’t go, while Justin Brazeau is in and Jakub Lauko is out. It’s also Jeremy Swayman’s turn in the goalie rotation, so he’ll earn a third start in four games.

Story continues below advertisement

The Bruins and Canucks are scheduled to drop the puck at 7 p.m. ET on NESN, following an hour of pregame coverage. We’ve got the projected lines and defensive pairings for both sides right here.

BOSTON BRUINS (34-12-12)

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Danton Heinen

Jake DeBrusk — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk — Morgan Geekie — Anthony Richard

Trent Frederic — Jesper Boqvist — Justin Brazeau

Parker Wotherspoon — Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei — Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort — Kevin Shattenkirk

Jeremy Swayman

Story continues below advertisement

VANCOUVER CANUCKS (37-16-6)

Nils Hoglander — Elias Pettersson — Elias Lindholm

Arshdeep Bains — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser

Pius Suter — Teddy Blueger — Conor Garland

Phil Di Giuseppe — Sam Lafferty — Ilya Mikheyev

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek

Ian Cole — Tyler Myers

Nikita Zadorov — Noah Juulsen

Thatcher Demko

Presented by Berkshire Bank, the official bank of NESN’s Boston Bruins coverage.