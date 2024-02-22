The Boston Bruins will look to push their winning streak to three games Thursday, continuing a four-game trip with a matchup against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome.

The B’s just put the finishing touches on a scheduling quirk that kept them at TD Garden for 12-of-14 games. It didn’t go as well as they hoped, but Boston bounced back with an overtime victory over the Edmonton Oilers to begin their road trip Wednesday.

Matt Grzeclyk skated just one shift in the Edmonton matchup and will not dress for the Bruins against the Flames. Boston recalled defenseman Ian Mitchell from Providence.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery didn’t have any lineup changes to report Thursday, though it’s Linus Ullmark’s turn in the goalie rotation with Jeremy Swayman earning a second consecutive start against the Oilers.

The Bruins and Flames are scheduled to drop the puck at 9 p.m. ET on NESN, following an hour of pregame coverage. We’ve got the projected lines and defensive pairings for both sides right here.

BOSTON BRUINS (34-12-11)

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Danton Heinen

Jake DeBrusk — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk — Morgan Geekie — Anthony Richard

Trent Frederic — Jesper Boqvist — Justin Brazeau

Parker Wotherspoon — Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei — Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort — Kevin Shattenkirk

Linus Ullmark

CALGARY FLAMES (26-25-5)

Andrew Mangiapane — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman

Connor Zary — Nazem Kadri — Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau — Yegor Sharangovich — Andrei Kuzmenko

Dryden Hunt — Kevin Rooney — Walker Duehr

Noah Hanifin — Chris Tanev

MacKenzie Weegar — Rasmus Andersson

Oliver Kylington — Brayden Pachal

Jacob Markstrom

