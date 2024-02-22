The Boston Bruins will look to push their winning streak to three games Thursday, continuing a four-game trip with a matchup against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome.

The B’s just put the finishing touches on a scheduling quirk that kept them at TD Garden for 12-of-14 games. It didn’t go as well as they hoped, but Boston bounced back with an overtime victory over the Edmonton Oilers to begin their road trip Wednesday.

Matt Grzeclyk skated just one shift in the Edmonton matchup and will not dress for the Bruins against the Flames. Boston recalled defenseman Ian Mitchell from Providence.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery didn’t have any lineup changes to report Thursday, though it’s Linus Ullmark’s turn in the goalie rotation with Jeremy Swayman earning a second consecutive start against the Oilers.

The Bruins and Flames are scheduled to drop the puck at 9 p.m. ET on NESN, following an hour of pregame coverage. We’ve got the projected lines and defensive pairings for both sides right here.

BOSTON BRUINS (34-12-11)
Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Danton Heinen
Jake DeBrusk — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk — Morgan Geekie — Anthony Richard
Trent Frederic — Jesper Boqvist — Justin Brazeau

Parker Wotherspoon — Charlie McAvoy
Mason Lohrei — Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort — Kevin Shattenkirk

Linus Ullmark

CALGARY FLAMES (26-25-5)
Andrew Mangiapane — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman
Connor Zary — Nazem Kadri — Martin Pospisil
Jonathan Huberdeau — Yegor Sharangovich — Andrei Kuzmenko
Dryden Hunt — Kevin Rooney — Walker Duehr

Noah Hanifin — Chris Tanev
MacKenzie Weegar — Rasmus Andersson
Oliver Kylington — Brayden Pachal

Jacob Markstrom

