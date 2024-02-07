Brock Holt Makes Edit To Justin Turner’s Red Sox Farewell Post

A former Red Sox fan favorite couldn’t help but point out an omission from Justin Turner’s goodbye to Boston.

Turner sent out a Red Sox farewell Instagram post one week after joining the Toronto Blue Jays via Major League Baseball free agency. The veteran infielder reflected on his “special” time in Boston and expressed gratitude for sharing the same field once graced by legends like Ted Williams, Jimmie Foxx, Jim Rice, Nomar Garciaparra, David Ortiz and Dustin Pedroia.

Fenway Park also used to be the home of a certain World Series champion utility man, who made as much clear in the comment section of Turner’s post.

“Also same (batter’s) box as Brock Holt…,” Holt wrote.

The comment drew a response from Turner, who called Holt a “legend.”

Turner also spoke fondly of the Red Sox in his introductory media availability with the Blue Jays last week. The 39-year-old said it was “really special” to don a Boston uniform for the 2023 season and he “enjoyed every minute” of his time with the Red Sox.

The two-time All-Star is set to make his first return to Fenway Park on June 24 when the Red Sox and the Blue Jays open a three-game series.