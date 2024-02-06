After a series of highlight slams, Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown is ready to put on a show for basketball fans.

Brown is “likely” to be one of four contestants in the 2024 NBA Dunk Contest, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The Celtics star would be joined by reigning champion Mac McClung, who is playing for Orlando Magic’s G League affiliate, Miami Heat guard Jamie Jaquez Jr. and New York Knicks forward Jacob Toppin, who plays primarily in the G League as well.

Brown reportedly had expressed interest in taking part in the event last week. Now, with just under two weeks until the NBA All-Star break, Brown could be ready to represent the Celtics at one of the sport’s more entertaining events with his third career All-Star selection.

Throughout his Celtics career, Brown has found a way to take over the spotlight with thunderous dunks, whether in transition or rising over fellow stars such as Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Story continues below advertisement

In his eighth season with the Celtics, Brown is averaging over 22 points per game, elevating the team with Jayson Tatum in the middle of a revamped roster with Derrick White, Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday.

The Celtics return to action Wednesday at TD Garden to host the Atlanta Hawks in a first-round rematch from last postseason with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m. ET.