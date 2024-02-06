Celtics guard Jaylen Brown just became a third-time All-Star, recently named to the Eastern Conference’s reserve unit, however, the 27-year-old might be looking to make the most of a weekend in Indianapolis.

Brown, known for testing defenders at the rim and making examples out of many in poster-worthy fashion, is “seriously considering” putting his athleticism to the ultimate test. Never before has Brown partaken in the annual Slam Dunk competition, however, that could soon change.

“Sources tell me Boston Celtics All-NBA All-Star Jaylen Brown is seriously considering participating in the Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star weekend this month,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Monday night. “Later this week, the league will announce the full list of participants for All-Star (weekend) Saturday night, and Brown has been mulling over the possibility for several weeks and appears to be very much in play.”

Boston hasn’t had a representative in the Slam Dunk competition since Gerald Green — the 2007 winner — paid homage to the only other Celtics player to ever win (Dee Brown, 1991).

Last season, it was Philadelphia G-League guard Mac McClung who stole the show, and won an underwhelming contest — an ongoing trend in recent years that’s made the Slam Dunk contest the most boring to watch for one main reason: none of the stars care to compete.

Therefore, what better time for Brown to get in on the action than now?

In 2021, Brown — and Celtics teammate Jayson Tatum — participated in the 3-Point Contest, where Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors stole the show (yet again). It’s not easy to hang with the NBA’s best outside shooters, and Brown learned that lesson the hard way.

But dunking is different. That’s Brown’s bread and butter whenever given a wide-open lane to the basket.

If Brown were to make an appearance and compete in the high-flying dunk battle, there’d be a higher level of entertainment value which A) would shine a brighter light on Brown, who’s one of the NBA’s most recognized dunkers, and B) give Brown a legitimate shot at bringing some hardware with stars like LeBron James and Kevin Durant routinely passing each year.

The dunk contest will take place on Feb. 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.