Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum had a good reason for conducting his walk-off postgame interview with NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin shirtless following a 118-110 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.

Tatum gifted his jersey and signed it for a young fan who was courtside for the matchup at Barclays Center prior to talking to Chin. But it wasn’t a typical NBA fan that went home with a piece of Tatum’s uniform.

Tatum revealed that his gave his jersey to the son of Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and music artist Ciara.

“Said he was a big fan, so I gave it to him,” Tatum told Chin.

Story continues below advertisement

Tatum certainly had some good luck in that jersey as he turned in a dominant performance with the Celtics improving their record to 42-12. The five-time All-Star poured in a game-high 41 points on an efficient 14-of-26 shooting to go along with 14 rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Perhaps this won’t be the only time that Wilson is in attendance to watch Tatum play this season. It is speculated that the the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback will be cut by the Broncos this offseason after only two seasons with Denver.

The New England Patriots could look to sign the veteran signal-caller if they choose not to take a quarterback at No. 3 overall in the draft. If that scenario plays out, the Celtics may need to sat aside some courtside seats at TD Garden in the playoffs for Wilson and his family.