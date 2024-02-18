Charles Barkley wasn’t going to stand the Bill Belichick slander coming from Skip Bayless.

Bayless has been beating the Tom Brady drum ever since the legendary quarterback left New England in 2020. The polarizing pundit believes Brady was far more responsible for the Patriots’ run of success than Belichick, who never really found his footing after his former running mate left town.

Barkley on Friday came to the defense of Belichick, whose status as the NFL’s all-time greatest coach is being questioned amid the Kansas City Chiefs’ growing dynasty. However, the NBA legend clearly is more passionate about his disdain for Bayless than his stance on Belichick.

“Let me tell you how stupid some of these guys are on television,” Barkley said on “The Dan Patrick Show.” “You know how much I hate Skip Bayless. I hate him with every fiber. Sometimes he makes me want to gain weight back so I can hate him with even more weight. He goes on television and says, ‘If it wasn’t for Tom Brady, Bill wouldn’t have all these championships.’ I’m like, well, Bill’s the greatest coach ever. He (Bayless) says, ‘He only won the Super Bowls because of Tom Brady.’ Well, Andy Reid’s a great coach. Exactly how many championships has he won without Patrick Mahomes?”

Barkley added: “To sit there and say Bill only won championships because of Tom Brady — that’s stupid and asinine.”

Given those remarks, it’s fair to assume Barkley is among the many who were befuddled when Belichick didn’t land a coaching job in this year’s cycle.