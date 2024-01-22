A week ago, Jerod Mayo seemingly hinted that the Patriots would use the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to select a quarterback.

But Mayo, perhaps knowing how those remarks were received, was more vague when asked about the same topic Monday morning.

“We’re going to take the best available player for the biggest need on the team,” New England’s head coach said during a WEEI appearance. “That’s what we’re going to do.”

Mayo then identified quarterback, receiver and offensive line as the Patriots’ biggest areas of need. He also suggested not everyone in the front office will agree on how to use the franchise’s highest draft pick since 1993.

“I don’t think you can get the entire organization to see it the same,” Mayo said. “They may see the position we need as, ‘We need a quarterback’ or, ‘We need a running back’ or, ‘We need a receiver.’ At the same time, there’s a lot that goes into those picks. We’ll evaluate those players but we also have a scouting department that’s paid to do a lot of that stuff as well. At the end of the day, we have to make a decision and we’re responsible for it.”

At third overall, the Patriots are guaranteed a chance to draft Caleb Williams, Drake Maye or Marvin Harrison Jr., the consensus top three prospects available in the draft. Williams and Maye obviously would address New England’s quarterback problem, but both might be off the board by the time New England is on the clock.

Would the Patriots then draft Harrison, reach for quarterback Jayden Daniels or trade back and execute a different strategy? How that question gets answered will be the biggest storyline of New England’s offseason.