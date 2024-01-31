Not long ago, most NFL coaches would’ve jumped at the chance to work for the Patriots, especially on offense.

Oh, how things have changed.

Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi went to Mobile, Ala., this week for the 2024 Senior Bowl. While there, Giardi spoke to multiple sources on how they view New England’s offensive coordinator vacancy, for which 11 candidates have interviewed.

Here’s the full excerpt from Giardi’s column, which was published Tuesday:

Story continues below advertisement

I can’t stress enough how little buzz the Pats’ offensive coordinator search has generated league-wide. Talking to league sources, there’s a lot of hemming and hawing about the quality of the position. “Their best playmaker is a 6th round liliputian (Pop Douglas). Sure. Where do I sign up?” says one. Another added, “What does Mayo want them to be? I don’t know that anyone knows the answer yet.”

And finally, “The job looks worse on paper than it did a year ago when Billy (O’Brien) took over. The QB (he was referring to Mac Jones) can’t play. They did what (?) with JuJu (Smith-Schuster) and Devante Parker (a sizeable contract for one, an extension for another)? They have some key free agents. It could be rough if they don’t hit a home run in the draft.” Some of the names they’re spoken to, including Luke Getsy, drew shrugs from sources I’ve talked to here in Alabama.

Multiple reports indicate DeMarcus Covington and Jeremy Springer will fill the Patriots’ vacancies at defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator, respectively. Jerod Mayo, of course, is the franchise’s new head coach.

So, offensive coordinator is the only major coaching hole still unfilled. Nick Caley reportedly is the favorite, but nothing was announced or reported as of late Wednesday morning.