Christian Gonzalez Continues Recruitment Of QB Prospect To Patriots

The 2024 NFL Draft will be vital to the Patriots’ success in Jerod Mayo’s first season as head coach, and players have thrown in their general manager hats on to recruit the best players.

Matthew Judon was busy last offseason trying to recruit the likes of Odell Beckham Jr. and Julio Jones to the Patriots. The star pass rusher even tried to convince trade candidates like Devin White to find their way to New England.

You can add Christian Gonzalez to the player-GM table as he’s been on the path toward getting former Oregon Ducks teammate Bo Nix to Foxboro, Mass. Gonzalez previously commented on one of the prospect’s posts suggesting they team up, and when the Patriots Instagram account Wednesday posted 2024 Senior Bowl highlights that featured the Heisman Trophy finalist, Gonzalez’s recruiting didn’t stop.

“Hey Bo,” Gonzalez commented under the post.

The 2023 first-round pick is coming off an impressive rookie campaign that ended after four games due to a torn labrum. The cornerback established himself as a foundational piece of New England in his short stint, and he’s shown progress in his recovery.

The Patriots own the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and analysts project them to take a quarterback. It’s not outside the realm of possibility they go a different direction in the first round and take a QB later, and Nix would be an option if that were the case. And it’s safe to say that would make a happy camper out of Gonzalez.