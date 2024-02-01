Patriots Reportedly Have First Finalist For Offensive Coordinator Job

The New England Patriots are getting closer to naming a new offensive coordinator.

The Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan, who cited sources, reported Wednesday night that former Patriots assistant and Los Angeles Rams tight ends coach Nick Caley is the first finalist for the vacant offensive coordinator position.

The Patriots and new head coach Jerod Mayo have undergone a widespread search for a new offensive coordinator, having reportedly interviewed 11 candidates for the job. Caley already seemed like the front-runner while former Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is the only other person to interview for the job in-person, per Callahan.

Callahan also noted that the candidates who remain in the running to be the Patriots offensive coordinator are 49ers offensive pass game specialist Klint Kubiak, 49ers tight ends coach Brian Fleury, Detroit Lions pass game coordinator Tanner Engstrand and Raiders pass game coordinator Scott Turner.

Caley certainly is familiar with the Patriots operation, having worked for the franchise for eight seasons. Caley started with the Patriots as a coaching assistant in 2015 before getting promoted two seasons later to tight ends coach.

Caley has been in the running to be New England’s offensive coordinator in the past. When Josh McDaniels took the head coaching job with the Las Vegas Raiders following the 2021 season, Caley was in consideration to be his replacement but Bill Belichick handed the job to Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. Caley responded by going to work for Sean McVay in Los Angeles.

The Patriots’ offensive coordinator job isn’t viewed as a sough-after position, but getting a hire on the books would be a big box crossed off on the offseason to-do list.