Does Jakobi Meyers Think Bill Belichick Held Gaffe Vs. Raiders Against Him?

Jakobi Meyers contributed plenty during his four-year run with the Patriots, but one blunder stands out and prompted an ongoing theory surrounding the 27-year-old’s departure from New England.

During a Week 15 matchup in 2022 against Meyers’ current team, the Raiders, the then-Patriots wideout committed a colossal mistake. New England ran a final desperation play in which Meyers threw a lateral into the hands of Chandler Jones, allowing the Raiders to easily score a miraculous game-winning touchdown.

It was hands down one of the all-time biggest miscues under Belichick’s reign as head coach, but not one that Meyers felt played a factor in the contract negotiations that landed him with Las Vegas.

“Nah, I don’t think so,” Meyers told 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Felger and Mazz” program on Monday. “I did way more for that team than I did to hurt them, if that makes sense. If he did, I would understand too, but I don’t think he did.”

Story continues below advertisement

Meyers added: “It low key haunts me but in a good way. I know it won’t happen again.”

Despite the memorable costly blunder, Meyers still put together an overall solid campaign that season, finishing with six touchdowns and 804 yards receving. The undrafted NC State product, who joined the Patriots in 2019, quickly became the organization’s go-to wide receiver, but wasn’t treated as such when both sides met at the negotiating table amid Meyers’ free agency.

Meyers and the Raiders agreed on a three-year, $33 million deal, which the ex-Patriot claimed was a $1 million difference from New England’s offer — an offer the Patriots were unwilling to match, allowing Meyers to flee while failing to acquire a suitable replacement.

Story continues below advertisement

So far, the departure has aged well in Meyers’ favor. He notched a career-best eight touchdowns with the Raiders, overcoming a Week 1 head injury against the Broncos. Most importantly, Meyers acknowledged that in Las Vegas, he feels the most valued.

Down a go-to wideout, and more, New England has plenty of work to do this offseason, fresh off an AFC East-worst 4-13 season.