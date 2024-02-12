As is often the case in Celtics-Heat games, tensions rose when the Eastern Conference powerhouses met Sunday afternoon.

Jaylen Brown drew the ire of Duncan Robinson midway through the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center, where the pair got tangled up after a whistle. Brown was issued a Flagrant 1 foul for ripping his arms away while locked up with Robinson, who continued to jaw with the Boston star even after referees reviewed the play.

The Miami sharpshooter still was miffed about the incident after his team’s 110-106 loss.

“Yeah, I mean, I just thought it was a dirty play, to be honest with you,” Robinson told reporters, per Five Reasons Sports. “That’s how people miss entire seasons. Knock on wood, obviously, but those types of plays — you’ve seen them before throughout the history of the NBA. Guys suffer really bad injuries in instances exactly like that. So, just thought it was dangerous, unnecessary and excessive.”

Story continues below advertisement

Brown clearly didn’t believe he did anything wrong. After the game, the three-time All-Star stressed he was “protecting his space” and even taunted Robinson, who “knew what he was doing.”

The Celtics and the Heat aren’t scheduled to meet again in the regular season, but you can pretty much guarantee a potential playoff series between the rivals would be very chippy.