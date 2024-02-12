Grant Williams will get more of an opportunity with the lowly Charlotte Hornets than he did with the Dallas Mavericks this season.

Williams’ tenure with the Mavericks ended surprisingly quick as Dallas shipped the ex-Celtics forward to the Hornets at last week’s NBA trade deadline after giving him a four-year, $53.3 million deal this offseason.

Williams made his debut with the Hornets on Saturday, totaling 15 points on 5-for-11 shooting to go along with eight rebounds in 32 minutes off the bench.

He already seems to be enjoying his experience with the Hornets far more than his time with the Mavericks and the talkative Williams appeared to take a subtle shot at what he deemed selfish actions of his former team following his first game with Charlotte.

“It’s great to get a win for the city and play for the jersey that’s across your chest, not on your back,” Williams told reporters as transcribed by MassLive’s Brian Robb. “Everybody touched the ball, we trusted one another, a team that never played, practiced together, every single person seemed like they had each other’s back.”

Williams never really found his footing with the Mavericks as he bounced back-and-forth from a starting role and coming off the bench. He started 33 of 47 games with the Mavericks, averaging 8.1 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Williams isn’t one to back down from a confrontation, so it should be an interesting matchup when the Hornets face the Mavericks on April 9. Williams will also play twice more against the Celtics before the regular season ends.