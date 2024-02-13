Ex-Celtics Guard ‘Excited’ For New Start Following Trade Deadline

Evan Fournier was no longer committed or invested in the New York Knicks after badmouthing the organization throughout the offseason, which made the trade deadline a rewarding one for the 31-year-old.

The Knicks first acquired Fournier in a sign-and-trade agreement with the Boston Celtics in 2021, however the bond in the Big Apple turned sour quickly. Fournier voiced criticisms of head coach Tom Thibodeau, claiming false promises were made regarding his role with the team. It was a matter of time until both sides found a solution for ending a relationship that Fournier clearly wanted no part in repairing.

“I’m really excited to finally be out of New York,” Fournier told reporters Monday, per Mike Curtis of The Detroit News. “So I’m looking forward to a new opportunity.”

Fournier was traded from New York to the Detroit Pistons ahead of last Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, in exchange for Bojan Bogdanović.

Story continues below advertisement

Now, a member of an Eastern Conference-worst (8-44) Pistons team, Fournier is once again in the middle of a dicey situation. Earning $18.8 million this season and approaching a $19 million club option before entering free agency both make Fournier an ideal buyout candidate.

Detroit has no reason to keep Fournier aboard for the coming years, and his three-year run in New York doesn’t do Fournier any justice either.

In the last two seasons, Fournier has played a total of 30 games and made seven starts. He’s averaged a career-low four points with 1.3 rebounds, shooting 20% from the field this season, making Fournier’s future free agency case a difficult one to make.

“I don’t know what’s gonna happen. We’ll see but I’m gonna prepare for whatever role and I’m gonna see,” Fournier added.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the Knicks have uplifted New York as the current No. 4 seed in the East with plenty of reason for optimism after an active and progressive trade deadline.