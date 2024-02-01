BOSTON — Despite the offseason retirements of both Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, the Boston Bruins enter the NHL All-Star break tied for the most points in all of hockey.

It’s fair to believe the team’s first-half successes have surprised even the most diehard Black and Gold loyalists.

Former Bruins assistant and current Boston University men’s hockey coach Jay Pandolfo is very impressed with how the team has performed while having to overcome the departures of their two top centermen. Pandolfo admitted he both was and was not surprised.

“Yes and no. They’ve had guys that have been there long enough that know what’s expected of how they played,” Pandolfo told NESN.com during Beanpot media day at TD Garden on Monday. “And I think Brad Marchand taking over for Be, and (Zdeno) Chara preceded him, he understands what the Bruins culture is all about.

“They’re always going to compete, and the coaching staff has done a hell of a job. I’ve been very impressed.”

Pandolfo spent five seasons as an assistant coach under then-Bruins bench boss Bruce Cassidy. He also played one season for the Black and Gold during his 15-year career in the NHL.

A first-ballot inductee into the BU Athletic Hall of Fame in 2001, Pandolfo took over for his alma mater before the 2022-23 campaign. He’s guided the Terriers to a 16-7-1 overall record (11-4-1 in Hockey East) this season.

The Terriers will take the ice for the 71st annual Dunkin’ Men’s Beanpot on Monday.

“Anyone can win this thing,” Pandolfo said. “It means so much to every program.”

The Terriers will face rival Boston College in the semifinal round Monday, which you can watch on NESN at 8 p.m. ET after the semifinal between Northeastern-Harvard at 5 p.m.